Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.