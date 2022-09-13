HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.23.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $68.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

