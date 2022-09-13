Pearson (LON:PSON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $931.40

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 931.40 ($11.25) and last traded at GBX 930.20 ($11.24), with a volume of 130930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 921.80 ($11.14).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($8.97) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 876.40 ($10.59).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 838.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 784. The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,560.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

