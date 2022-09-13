Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 554,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Constellium SE has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

