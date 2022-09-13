Insider Selling: Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,604,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,412,016.32.
Trilogy Metals Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.27.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
