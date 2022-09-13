Stephen Loukas Acquires 3,000 Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Loukas bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.53 per share, with a total value of C$31,579.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 807,310 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,067.98.

Stephen Loukas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen Loukas bought 2,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$21,646.20.

On Monday, August 22nd, Stephen Loukas bought 5,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.38 per share, with a total value of C$56,889.00.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$11.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.88. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$908.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 4.8099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OBE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

