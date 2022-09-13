Wayne M. Woolley Sells 971 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$12,951.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,429 shares in the company, valued at C$952,762.86.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHW opened at C$13.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.34. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$11.39 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a current ratio of 34.78.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.23 million. Research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

CHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Articles

