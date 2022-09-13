Wayne M. Woolley Sells 971 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$12,951.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,429 shares in the company, valued at C$952,762.86.
Chesswood Group Stock Performance
Shares of CHW opened at C$13.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.34. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$11.39 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a current ratio of 34.78.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.23 million. Research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chesswood Group Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.