Insider Buying: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Purchases C$54,000.00 in Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) Director Marc Manasterski acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.56 on Tuesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.13 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INO.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

