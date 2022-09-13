Insider Selling: Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells 29,500 Shares of Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director James Andrew Beck sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,916,000.

James Andrew Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of Filo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total value of C$380,767.00.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. Filo Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIL shares. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Filo Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.18.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

