HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 31,668 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,668 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Read More

