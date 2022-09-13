1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 161,445 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,445 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $88,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average is $102.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

