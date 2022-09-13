1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 12,873,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,695 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Cloudflare worth $76,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,536 shares of company stock worth $13,907,832 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.