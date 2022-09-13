1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

