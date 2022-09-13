1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,709,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,741,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.03% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,199,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,441,000 after buying an additional 110,213 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,919,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 714,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,892,000.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

