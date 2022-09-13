1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 154,074 GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 85,355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 222,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 66,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $5.84.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.