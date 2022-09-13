1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,232,099 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 279,012.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $84,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 239,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 34,990 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,008,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

