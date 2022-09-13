1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $79.85 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 811,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,851,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of American Electric Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.