1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 292,468 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,468 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Invitation Homes worth $83,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

INVH stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

