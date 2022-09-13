1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $117.99 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 201,104.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Nucor worth $117,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Activity

Nucor Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE stock opened at $141.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.