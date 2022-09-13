Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,648 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $510,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

