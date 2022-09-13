SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) versus Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Critical Survey

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Science Applications International 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SmartRent and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SmartRent presently has a consensus target price of 6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 123.84%. Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $102.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05% Science Applications International 3.46% 24.18% 6.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and Science Applications International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 5.52 -$71.96 million -0.69 -4.48 Science Applications International $7.39 billion 0.72 $277.00 million $4.57 21.00

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Science Applications International beats SmartRent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

