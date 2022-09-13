Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Illinois Tool Works worth $127,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.