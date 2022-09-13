Reviewing Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) & Its Competitors

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cyxtera Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million -$257.90 million -4.88 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors $7.80 billion $2.05 billion 16.17

Cyxtera Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% Cyxtera Technologies Competitors -154.49% -19.12% -6.33%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyxtera Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors 690 3691 8948 254 2.65

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 149.30%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 44.72%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.