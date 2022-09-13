1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 2,981,935 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 86,232.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981,935 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 4.38% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $149,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 397,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.

