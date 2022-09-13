1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,022,740 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Devon Energy worth $135,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

