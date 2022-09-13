1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $177.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,673 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Dominion Energy worth $177,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

