Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,411 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after acquiring an additional 109,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,743,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

