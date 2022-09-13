Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.
NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.53.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
