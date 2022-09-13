Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

