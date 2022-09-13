Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $50.54 on Monday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 172.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 464,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

