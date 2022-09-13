Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $54.65 on Monday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $333,199,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $86,274,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $72,935,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $66,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $52,132,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.