Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Dakota Gold Price Performance

Dakota Gold stock opened at 3.83 on Monday. Dakota Gold has a one year low of 2.78 and a one year high of 8.47.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

About Dakota Gold

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.