Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.
Dakota Gold Price Performance
Dakota Gold stock opened at 3.83 on Monday. Dakota Gold has a one year low of 2.78 and a one year high of 8.47.
About Dakota Gold
