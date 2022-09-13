Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.25.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $148.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average is $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.