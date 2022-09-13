Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHCT. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:CHCT opened at $37.40 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $938.70 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,160,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,741,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
