Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush lowered shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.