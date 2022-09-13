Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRK. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $19.94 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,570 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,309 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $8,130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 888,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

