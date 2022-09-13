Brokerages Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) PT at $13.77

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

