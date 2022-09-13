Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,018.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CABGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

