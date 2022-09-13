SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $29,924,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1,344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 318,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

