Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) vs. Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Critical Analysis

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Mimecast has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mimecast and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 0 12 3 0 2.20 Matterport 0 3 4 0 2.57

Earnings and Valuation

Mimecast currently has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.78%. Matterport has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 128.55%. Given Matterport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matterport is more favorable than Mimecast.

This table compares Mimecast and Matterport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $501.40 million 10.67 $29.75 million $0.70 114.17 Matterport $111.17 million 12.02 -$338.06 million ($1.52) -3.12

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport. Matterport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mimecast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mimecast and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast 8.21% 11.53% 5.08% Matterport -287.93% -44.99% -28.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Mimecast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Matterport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mimecast beats Matterport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mimecast

(Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services. It also provides Cyber Resilience Extensions, such as Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that unifies email data to support e-discovery, forensic analysis, and compliance initiatives; Mimecast Business Continuity and Sync & Recover, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Web Security service that protects against malicious web activity initiated by user action or malware and blocks access to inappropriate websites based on acceptable use policies. In addition, the company's Cyber Resilience Extensions also comprise Mimecast Secure Messaging, a secure and private channel to share sensitive information; Mimecast Health Care Pack, which prevents breaches and protects against data exfiltration transmissions; and Mimecast Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services. Further, it offers Threat Intelligence Dashboard, which displays cyber threat data specific to an organization by identifying users who pose the greatest cyber risk; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users, as well as engages in data center operations. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality. It offers solutions for real estate, photography, travel and hospitality, retail, insurance and restoration, industrial and facilities management, architecture, and engineering and construction industries. Matterport, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

