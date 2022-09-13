Head to Head Review: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) vs. Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRT Apartments and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $32.06 million 13.71 $29.11 million $4.03 5.78 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 10.55 $534.09 million $2.22 22.62

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BRT Apartments and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 4 1 2.63

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 167.66% 33.91% 15.20% Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.54% 16.30% 5.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. BRT Apartments pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Gaming and Leisure Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

