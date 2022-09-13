Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 3.0 %

HLN opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.