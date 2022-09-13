Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,983.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMPGY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. HSBC cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Compass Group Stock Performance

CMPGY opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

