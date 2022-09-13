Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 138.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

