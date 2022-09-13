Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Cousins Properties Price Performance
Shares of CUZ stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 138.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
