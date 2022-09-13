Comparing U.S. Global Investors (GROW) & Its Rivals

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare U.S. Global Investors to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 22.25% 9.61% 8.82% U.S. Global Investors Competitors 18.43% 22.94% 10.40%

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors’ rivals have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

27.4% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Global Investors and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Global Investors Competitors 481 2640 3205 97 2.45

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 18.61%. Given U.S. Global Investors’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Global Investors has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. U.S. Global Investors pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 40.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $24.71 million $5.50 million 9.73 U.S. Global Investors Competitors $3.09 billion $514.27 million 12.93

U.S. Global Investors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. U.S. Global Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors rivals beat U.S. Global Investors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.