PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Barclays

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $149.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.50.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $142.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.69. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $130.13 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

