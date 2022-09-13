Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %

OXY opened at $66.80 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,300,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 198,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 336.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 555,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

