N-able (NYSE:NABL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Stock Up 7.0 %

NABL stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.45 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $209,302.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 278,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 36.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 19.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About N-able

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.