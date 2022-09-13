TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTE has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.13.

TTE opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

