TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,924.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,924 ($23.25) and last traded at GBX 1,912 ($23.10), with a volume of 76001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,882 ($22.74).

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 417.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.71.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.