Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.21. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 475,178 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.